EFF latest party to welcome James Aguma’s suspension
The EFF has commended the SABC interim board saying the broadcaster must be led by people who don't owe their existence to Motsoeneng.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is the latest political party to welcome the suspension of the SABC’s acting CEO James Aguma by the interim board saying it’s a victory for all.
The SABC confirmed yesterday that Aguma has been placed on suspension pending an investigation into irregularities in procurement and expenditure at the public broadcaster.
The party is calling for the investigation into Aguma to be escalated along with that of Hlaudi Motsoeneng, accusing them of causing the financial crisis at the public broadcaster.
The red berets have commended the SABC interim board for taking this decision saying the broadcaster must be led by people who don't owe their existence to Motsoeneng.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said, “He is a key corroborator in the financial crisis that has hit the SABC alongside Hlaudi Motsoeneng.”
