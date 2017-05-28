Dlamini a no-show at Child Protection Week launch in Langa

Audiences were told that Bathabile Dlamini was on her way, but Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize who took to the stage instead.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini has failed to arrive at the launch of Child Protection Week in Langa on Sunday, despite her presence having been advertised.

Organisers apologised for her absence at the annual event which focuses on raising awareness of the rights and responsibilities of children.

The minister was supposed to launch the campaign.

A number of tents were set up on the sport grounds of Langa High School for the launch of Child Protection Week.

Audiences were told that the keynote speaker minister of social development was on her way, but when the time came for Dlamini to address the crowd, it was Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize who took to the stage.

“Due to some responsibilities she has, she's not here with us, but she has been communicating throughout the night and this morning and we are grateful for her leadership.”

Proceedings however continued, with Minister Mkhize handing out birth certificates to mothers who’d recently applied in the area.

Child Protection Week will run from Sunday until Sunday, 4 June.

The launch comes in the wake of a number of child murders and sexual assaults in cape town and other cities.

Meanwhile, the two-year-old who went missing in Cape Town has been found unharmed.

Inako Maxolo disappeared on Saturday night; he was last seen playing with friends in Kraaifontein.

Pink Ladies’ Dessi Rechner says the search for the boy came to an end on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re so relieved that we found Maxolo, he is safe and unharmed, has been taken for medical and is getting all the attention he needs.”

Rechner says the investigation into his initial disappearance is still ongoing.