DA plans to take legal action over Zuma-Gupta leaked emails
Mmusi Maimane say developments around SA being captured by the Guptas is concrete proof that Jacob Zuma is running a corrupt govt.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the looting of South Africa by the controversial Gupta family requires stern legal action.
Both the Sunday Times and City Press newspapers are reporting detailed leaked emails, showing the extent of control the family has on the country and Cabinet ministers.
The emails also reveal how President Jacob Zuma asked for a secondary residency in the United Arab Emirates.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane say the recent developments around South Africa being captured by the Gupta family is concrete proof that President Zuma is running a corrupt government.
“We maintained that the state has been captured, led by Jacob Zuma but as a project of the ANC [African National Congress].”
Maimane says a judicial enquiry recommended by the Public Protector should have been implemented a long time ago.
“Further on from there, we believe that criminal charges must be laid against members who are listed in this particular regard.”
The main opposition says it plans to open criminal charges this week.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
