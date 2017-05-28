Cosatu invites Ramaphosa to address central committee meeting
This comes after Cosatu’s decision to bar President Jacob Zuma from addressing its activities.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it has officially invited Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to address its central committee meeting on Wednesday.
The four-day meeting will start on Monday, where the African National Congress (ANC) is expected to deploy a member to address the central committee.
The labour federation confirms it will not be President Jacob Zuma.
It says Ramaphosa has been invited as a guest and will be not representing its alliance partner at the meeting.
Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they are building a relationship with Ramaphosa ahead of the ANC elective conference.
“We do have a standing decision to say the President of the Republic will no longer be allowed to address Cosatu meetings. Comrade Ramaphosa will address the central committee on Wednesday, he’s been invited as a guest of the federation from the ANC. We do have a standing position to support him as our candidate to take over as the president of the ANC in December.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
