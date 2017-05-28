Boy (7) drowns in swimming pool at Bloubosrand

Paramedics say the child received CPR before he was taken to hospital where he was declared dead on Sunday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - A seven-year-old boy has died after drowning in a swimming pool in Bloubosrand in Randburg.

ER24's Annine Siddall says it’s not clear what happened.

“The parents couldn’t say anything about what caused the incident, they just didn’t say exactly what happened when the boy fell into the pool.”