Body of hijacked Stellenbosch University student found

CAPE TOWN – The body of Stellenbosch University student, Hannah Cornelius, has been found after she was hijacked and apparently abducted.

The police say her friend, also a Maties student escaped the incident but, sustained injuries and is currently in the hospital.

It is believed the pair were travelling in Stellenbosch CBD when they were hijacked on Friday evening.

The police say the male passenger sustained head injuries after he was forced out of the vehicle.

He was able to reach the Kraaifontein Police Station and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Cornelius' body was discovered yesterday morning near a farm between Stellenbosch and Kraaifontein.

According to police, two men in their 30s were arrested for being in possession of the hijacked vehicle.