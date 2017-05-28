ANC to announce outcome of NEC meeting on Monday

NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe tabled the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, citing growing calls ANC alliance partners.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is expected to announce the outcome of its NEC meeting on Monday, including the outcome on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

On Saturday, NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe tabled the motion, citing the state of the ANC under the president and growing calls from the party's alliance partners, its stalwarts and civil society for the president to leave office.

The party is holding its NEC meeting at the Saint George's Hotel this weekend.

The meeting follows growing calls for Zuma to step down after his controversial cabinet reshuffle in March, which resulted in two ratings agencies downgrading the country to junk status.

On Saturday morning, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said a motion of no confidence in the president was not on the agenda.

“It’s not an agenda item.”

Following revelations that the motion was tabled by Netshitenzhe, Mantashe is expected to indicate if the call is supported by the NEC or not.

It's understood NEC members against went into the third day of the meeting on Sunday morning determined to use revelations from Sunday newspapers on the influence of the Gupta Family on the state, to bolster their case.

But some of the president's supporters in the NEC told Eyewitness News they would not entertain the revelations, branding them propaganda and lies.

