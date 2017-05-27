Popular Topics
ANC NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe calls on Zuma to consider stepping down

It’s understood Netshitenzhe used calls by alliance partners, stalwarts and organisations in calling for the president to leave office.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP.
FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe saying a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma is not on the agenda, Eyewitness News understands that NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe has raised the issue, calling on the president to consider stepping down.

The ANC is holding its NEC meeting at the Saint George's Hotel in Pretoria this weekend.

The meeting follows growing calls for Zuma to step down after his controversial Cabinet reshuffle in March, which resulted in two ratings agencies downgrading the country to junk status.

EWN understands that Netshitenzhe told the structure President Zuma must consider stepping down.

It’s understood Netshitenzhe used calls by alliance partners for the president to leave office and calls by the stalwarts and civil rights organisation for Zuma to leave office.

It's also understood NEC members Joe Phahla, Paul Mashatile and Aaron Motsoaledi are amongst those that supported the call.

Amongst those against it were NEC members North West general secretary Dakalo Legoete, Siyabonga Cwele, Lindiwe Zulu and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

It's understood most of the president's supporters haven't spoken yet and will use Sunday to squash the call.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

