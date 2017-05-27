Watford appoint Marco Silva as head coach
The 39-year-old quit his job at Hull against the club's wishes on Thursday after they were relegated to the Championship.
LONDON - Watford have appointed former Hull City manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a two-year deal to replace Italian Walter Mazzarri who left at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
The 39-year-old, who has also managed in his native Portugal and Greece where he won the title with Olympiakos Piraeus, quit his job at Hull against the club's wishes on Thursday after they were relegated to the Championship (second-tier).
"His pedigree and promise speaks for itself with his achievements in top divisions elsewhere across Europe, as well as his work at Hull City last season," Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said in a statement.
“We are delighted to have secured his services and to be welcoming a Head Coach of his profile and potential."
Silva was unable to secure top-flight survival at Hull but six home wins in 18 matches under him kept them alive in the relegation battle until the penultimate game of the season.
The former Estoril and Sporting manager led Olympiakos to their record 43rd league title last June after winning
the Portuguese Cup with Sporting the previous season.
Watford finished 17th in the league standings, one place and six points above the drop, last season under Mazzarri, who stepped down following a run of 10 defeats in 14 games.
More in Sport
-
Wawrinka storms back to win Geneva tournament
-
Alonso looks to return to work with Indy 500 win
-
Silva joins Manchester City as Premier League clubs start to splash the cash
-
Everton first Premier League team to play friendly in Tanzania
-
England’s Ben Stokes fit to play in 2nd ODI against Proteas
-
WP Rugby confident of meeting Newlands safety requirements
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.