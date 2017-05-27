Shabangu urges people to report relatives who are abusive

Shabangu says men and women must join hands together to fight gender based violence.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister for Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu says people must report any form of abuse against women and children, even if it’s at the hands of relatives.

Speaking during the #NotInMyName march in Soweto yesterday, Shabangu said South Africans must practice the spirit of ubuntu to protect women and children.

The march follows the recent spate of violence and incidents where women and children have been brutally killed.

The minister says men and women must join hands together to fight gender-based violence.

“Government cannot fight this scourge alone, it needs people, let’s go back and make sure our brothers are protecting our children.”

Meanwhile, police in Mpumalanga have warned parents to be aware of their children's whereabouts at all times following a spate of child rape cases in the province.

Authorities say in some cases someone close to the family was found to be the perpetrator responsible for the crime.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has urged parents to always be supportive of their children, while police make sure all criminals who harm minors are held accountable.

The police's Leonard Hlathi said, “We have realised that there is negligence that is played on the parent’s side wherein you find that a person is at home but their four-year-old is not at home.”