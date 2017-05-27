Prince Jongisizwe Dalindyebo may be charged over fake kidnapping
In an interview on a television station, the AbaThembu Prince admitted to lying about being abducted.
CAPE TOWN - The young brother of jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo could be charged for faking his own kidnapping.
Prince Jongisizwe Dalindyebo, who's currently embroiled in a battle for the nation's throne, last week sent the police on a wild goose chase after calling relatives to say he had been snatched by four armed men.
In an interview on a television station, he admitted to lying about being abducted.
He said it was a ploy to get attention from the government to intervene in the succession battle.
Mthatha police spokesperson Mzukusi Fatyela says an investigation into the matter has been concluded.
“The case has been sent to NDPP to decide whether to charge the prince and so we are still waiting for that decision.”
The AbaThembu nation has been at loggerhead over the kingship- following King Buyelekhaya's imprisonment.
One group of the family wants Jongisizwe to ascend to the throne, while another believes the king's son is the rightful heir.
