Makhura lashes out at African dictators, saying Africa must rise

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Makhura lashes out at African dictators, saying Africa must rise

David Makhura he says mineral resources of the continent must be utilised to develop African countries.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, government officials and leaders of different African groups at the Africa Day parade in Johannesburg. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura, government officials and leaders of different African groups at the Africa Day parade in Johannesburg. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says it’s now time for Africans to rise.

Speaking at the Africa Day parade in Johannesburg on Saturday, he says mineral resources of the continent must be utilised to develop African countries.

He says resources and its proceeds must also be used to empower the youth.

“Gone are the days that these resources must be a source of conflict, that these resources must be plundered by the African political and business elites. Gone are the days that these resources must be monopolised, especially by neo colonial and imperialist countries.”

Makhura has also lashed out at African dictators who are not willing to relinquish power.

“Our message to those leaders in the continent, and we know which countries they are, who are afraid of the democratic vote we say to them: you don’t belong to our Africa that we want.”

WATCH: Colourful Africa Day parade calls for unity

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA