Makhura lashes out at African dictators, saying Africa must rise

David Makhura he says mineral resources of the continent must be utilised to develop African countries.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says it’s now time for Africans to rise.

Speaking at the Africa Day parade in Johannesburg on Saturday, he says mineral resources of the continent must be utilised to develop African countries.

He says resources and its proceeds must also be used to empower the youth.

“Gone are the days that these resources must be a source of conflict, that these resources must be plundered by the African political and business elites. Gone are the days that these resources must be monopolised, especially by neo colonial and imperialist countries.”

Makhura has also lashed out at African dictators who are not willing to relinquish power.

“Our message to those leaders in the continent, and we know which countries they are, who are afraid of the democratic vote we say to them: you don’t belong to our Africa that we want.”

WATCH: Colourful Africa Day parade calls for unity