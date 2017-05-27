Limpopo police hunt suspects who shot bus driver, robbed passengers

It’s understood the suspects blocked the bus along the N1 north around 10:30pm on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say they are searching for four suspects who allegedly shot a bus driver and robbed the passengers of their money, shoes and cellphones.

Authorities say after shooting the driver on his leg, they ordered him to drive further and take the Bela Bela off-ramp, where they robbed them of their belongings and stabbed one passenger in the arm.

Police’s Motlafela Mojapelo says the passengers were travelling from Johannesburg to a church service in Moria.

Mojapelo says the suspects fled in a white bakkie and the injured were taken to the hospital.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police [station].”