Limpopo police hunt suspects who shot bus driver, robbed passengers

It’s understood the suspects blocked the bus along the N1 north around 10:30pm on Friday.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say they are searching for four suspects who allegedly shot a bus driver and robbed the passengers of their money, shoes and cellphones.

It’s understood the suspects blocked the bus along the N1 north around 10:30pm on Friday.

Authorities say after shooting the driver on his leg, they ordered him to drive further and take the Bela Bela off-ramp, where they robbed them of their belongings and stabbed one passenger in the arm.

Police’s Motlafela Mojapelo says the passengers were travelling from Johannesburg to a church service in Moria.

Mojapelo says the suspects fled in a white bakkie and the injured were taken to the hospital.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police [station].”

