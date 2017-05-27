-
Law Reform Commission gives reasons for not decriminalising prostitution
Egypt launches air raids on Libya after Christians killed
Investigations into fatal N12 Benoni shooting continue
UPDATE: British police arrest 2 more in search for Manchester bomber's network
Wiseman Khuzwayo remembered as fine journalist
James Aguma suspended as SABC CFO
Everton first Premier League team to play friendly in Tanzania
England's Ben Stokes fit to play in 2nd ODI against Proteas
WP Rugby confident of meeting Newlands safety requirements
Nxesi: Sports gets total budget of over R1 billion
Baseball for the blind takes flight in Cuba
Arsenal must stop Hazard in Cup final, says Ramsey
Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor separate after 18 years
The world's best wine is from the WC
Powerball results: Friday 26 May 2017
7 deadly diseases the world has (almost) eradicated
A 'Pirates' life for Depp as he sets sail in fifth film
Katy Perry pays tribute to Manchester attack victims
Bidding for Beckham: Star among lots at Cannes Aids auction
Rita Ora still haunted by robbery 2 years ago
Hands-on diplomacy: Awkward moments on Trump's foreign trip
Concerns grow after academics release a report on state capture
Is a motion of no confidence against Zuma on the ANC NEC's agenda?
Maimane expresses his hopes to return to Zambia
Maimane: Zambia misinterpreted my public statements
Still no word from Presidency, Gigaba on report of 'silent coup'
Some NEC members plan to thwart state capture discussion
[OPINION] Democracy taking root in Africa. But it doesn't work all the time
[FACT CHECK] Is 80% of Africa's population without electricity?
[OPINION] Political sands are shifting, albeit slowly
[ANALYSIS] Politics in the Age of Lies
[ANALYSIS] As bombs return, what can be done to make venues safer?
[OPINION] The question of future aid and Africa
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery Discontent
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!
Rules on removing a president in South Africa
[BLOG] A day of anti-Zuma protests draws to close
[LIVE BLOG] Budget Speech 2017
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western Cape
World Economic Forum 2017
SA maize output seen doubling to record harvest
#RandReport: Rand firms as investors seek higher yields
Gupta lawyer awaits instruction on response to silent coup claims
Gigaba remains opposed to Denel Asia deal
Solidarity: No boycott, Spur not listening to Afrikaners
-
Mexican billionaire eyes electric taxis to reduce pollution in Mexico City
Law Reform Commission gives reasons for not decriminalising prostitution
The Law Reform Commission says it has not proposed for the decriminalisation of prostitution because it is not suited to the South African context
PRETORIA – The Law Reform Commission says it has not proposed for the decriminalisation of prostitution because it is not suited to the South African context where there are high levels of poverty and gender-based violence.
The comments were made at the release for public comment of the commission’s report on adult prostitution.
The report is aimed at reviewing the fragmented legislative framework which regulates prostitution.
The commission’s Dellene Clark says the global conversation on prostitution focuses on three topics.
“Whether the sale of sexual services should be seen as work, exploitation and access to healthcare and HIV and the third is arbitrary arrest and abuse by third parties.”
She says they their recommendation for retaining criminalization was based on South Africa’s country specific context.
“We are looking at a country where we have poor borders, high numbers of illegal migrants, high unemployment and high levels of gender-based violence.”
The justice ministry says law amendments will only be considered after the report is discussed in Parliament.
