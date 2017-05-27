Law Reform Commission gives reasons for not decriminalising prostitution

The Law Reform Commission says it has not proposed for the decriminalisation of prostitution because it is not suited to the South African context

PRETORIA – The Law Reform Commission says it has not proposed for the decriminalisation of prostitution because it is not suited to the South African context where there are high levels of poverty and gender-based violence.

The comments were made at the release for public comment of the commission’s report on adult prostitution.

The report is aimed at reviewing the fragmented legislative framework which regulates prostitution.

The commission’s Dellene Clark says the global conversation on prostitution focuses on three topics.

“Whether the sale of sexual services should be seen as work, exploitation and access to healthcare and HIV and the third is arbitrary arrest and abuse by third parties.”

She says they their recommendation for retaining criminalization was based on South Africa’s country specific context.

“We are looking at a country where we have poor borders, high numbers of illegal migrants, high unemployment and high levels of gender-based violence.”

The justice ministry says law amendments will only be considered after the report is discussed in Parliament.