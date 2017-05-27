James Aguma suspended as SABC CFO

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

James Aguma suspended as SABC CFO

The ANC's study group on Scopa says it’s confident the move will restore good governance and public confidence in the SABC.

A screengrab of SABC acting CEO James Aguma and SABC board chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe at a press briefing.
A screengrab of SABC acting CEO James Aguma and SABC board chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe at a press briefing.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)'s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) James Aguma has been suspended.

This follows a recent recommendation by Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts, that Aguma be placed on suspension while the SABC's interim board conducts an investigation into irregularities in procurement, and expenditure at the public broadcaster.

The ANC's study group on Scopa says it’s confident the move will restore good governance and public confidence in the SABC.

Spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said, “The ANC's study group on Scopa notes and welcomes the suspension of the CFO of the SABC Mr James Aguma.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA