James Aguma suspended as SABC CFO
The ANC's study group on Scopa says it’s confident the move will restore good governance and public confidence in the SABC.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)'s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) James Aguma has been suspended.
This follows a recent recommendation by Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts, that Aguma be placed on suspension while the SABC's interim board conducts an investigation into irregularities in procurement, and expenditure at the public broadcaster.
Spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said, “The ANC's study group on Scopa notes and welcomes the suspension of the CFO of the SABC Mr James Aguma.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
