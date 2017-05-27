Is a motion of no confidence against Zuma on the ANC NEC’s agenda?

The ANC is expected to give an indication this morning on what is on the agenda for its NEC meeting this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) is expected to clarify today if a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma is on the agenda for its national executive council (NEC) meeting this weekend.

The meeting of the party's highest decision-making body between conferences started yesterday, as speculation grew on whether some NEC members will make a renewed effort to recall the president.

The meeting follows growing calls for Zuma to step down after his controversial Cabinet reshuffle in April.

The ANC is expected to give an indication this morning on what is on the agenda for its NEC meeting this weekend.

The party will also indicate if calls by its alliance partners for the president to step down are being discussed.

ANC stalwarts that have also called on the president to step down, wrote an open letter to the NEC calling for the structure to consider recalling the president as head of government.

Yesterday, Zuma’s supporters in the NEC said while some ANC leaders may charge against him, they are ready to defend him.

Meanwhile, the meeting is also expected to decide on whether or not to open the succession debate, therefore, allowing presidential hopefuls to campaign freely.