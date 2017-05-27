Is a motion of no confidence against Zuma on the ANC NEC’s agenda?
The ANC is expected to give an indication this morning on what is on the agenda for its NEC meeting this weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) is expected to clarify today if a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma is on the agenda for its national executive council (NEC) meeting this weekend.
The meeting of the party's highest decision-making body between conferences started yesterday, as speculation grew on whether some NEC members will make a renewed effort to recall the president.
The meeting follows growing calls for Zuma to step down after his controversial Cabinet reshuffle in April.
The ANC is expected to give an indication this morning on what is on the agenda for its NEC meeting this weekend.
The party will also indicate if calls by its alliance partners for the president to step down are being discussed.
ANC stalwarts that have also called on the president to step down, wrote an open letter to the NEC calling for the structure to consider recalling the president as head of government.
Yesterday, Zuma’s supporters in the NEC said while some ANC leaders may charge against him, they are ready to defend him.
Meanwhile, the meeting is also expected to decide on whether or not to open the succession debate, therefore, allowing presidential hopefuls to campaign freely.
More in Local
-
Shabangu urges people to report relatives who are abusive
-
Gauteng health dept outlines plan to deal with measles
-
Ramaphosa vows to continue serving as special envoy to South Sudan
-
Deliwe de Lange adamant that reducing crime by 50% in 2 years is possible
-
EC police commissioner says attacks on officers threat to democracy
-
Maimane expresses his hopes to return to Zambia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.