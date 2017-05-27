Popular Topics
IFP calls for end to women, children abuse in Soweto march

Earlier this month the bodies of at least four women were found in and around Soweto.

FILE: The logo of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). Picture: Supplied.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has handed over a memorandum to the Meadowlands Police Station in Soweto, calling for an end to the recent spate of killings and abuse of women and children especially in Gauteng.

Earlier this month the bodies of at least four women were found in and around Soweto.

Meanwhile in other incidents in the province, 11 men are behind bars for raping a pregnant woman in central Johannesburg, while 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena was murdered by her boyfriend - her charred remains were found in a shallow grave in Lyndhurst.

The IFP marched from the Meadowlands hostel to the police station earlier on Saturday.

Provincial spokesperson Sibusiso Phakathi said, “We are affected as the organisation and as the community of Johannesburg we said let us make sure that we voice the outcry that men must stop killing women.”

