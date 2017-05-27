‘Heil Hitler’ chant by Edenvale High pupils described as ‘unacceptable’

It's alleged pupils from Edenvale High School repeatedly shouted the anti-semitic comments during performances.

JOHANNESBURG - The King David Victory Park School has described the behaviour of a teenager who started chanting “Heil Hitler” during a school play festival, as unacceptable, adding that the matter must be addressed urgently.

It's alleged pupils from Edenvale High School repeatedly shouted the anti-semitic comments, while pupils were making their way on stage at Waterstone College in Johannesburg last week.

Pupils from the King David Victory Park were also performing on the day.

The head of drama at the school Reno Spanoudes said, “It’s an indication that perhaps we need be more aware of what should be told, discussed, analysed and theatre is a vehicle. The students were doing the play because they feel the story should be told.”

Meanwhile, the South African Jewish Board of Directors will be meeting with the principle of Edenvale High School next week to address the incident.

The Gauteng Education Department is now investigating the matter