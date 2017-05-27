‘Heil Hitler’ chant by Edenvale High pupils described as ‘unacceptable’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

‘Heil Hitler’ chant by Edenvale High pupils described as ‘unacceptable’

It's alleged pupils from Edenvale High School repeatedly shouted the anti-semitic comments during performances.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The King David Victory Park School has described the behaviour of a teenager who started chanting “Heil Hitler” during a school play festival, as unacceptable, adding that the matter must be addressed urgently.

It's alleged pupils from Edenvale High School repeatedly shouted the anti-semitic comments, while pupils were making their way on stage at Waterstone College in Johannesburg last week.

Pupils from the King David Victory Park were also performing on the day.

The head of drama at the school Reno Spanoudes said, “It’s an indication that perhaps we need be more aware of what should be told, discussed, analysed and theatre is a vehicle. The students were doing the play because they feel the story should be told.”

Meanwhile, the South African Jewish Board of Directors will be meeting with the principle of Edenvale High School next week to address the incident.

The Gauteng Education Department is now investigating the matter

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA