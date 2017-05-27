Gauteng health dept outlines plan to deal with measles

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Gauteng health dept outlines plan to deal with measles

The department says officials aim to vaccinate at least 95% of children from private & public schools falling into the age group of 6 months to 15 years.

A 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped measles virus particle. Picture: CDC Public Health Image Library.
A 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped measles virus particle. Picture: CDC Public Health Image Library.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department says almost 50% of Johannesburg children between the ages of six months and 15 years still need to be vaccinated for measles.

Government's emergency mass measles programme was supposed to come to an end yesterday but was extended to the end of next month.

Gauteng has seen a spike in measles cases with 10 people contracting the deadly disease.

They have all been traced to one family who refused to be vaccinated due to religious reasons.

The department's Chika Asomugha says officials aim to vaccinate at least 95% of children from private and public schools falling into the age group of 6 months to 15 years.

“We want to reach every child within that age group.”

The department decided to extend the programme due to the slow start earlier this month.

According to the World Health Organisation, 400 children around the world die of measles every day.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA