Gauteng health dept outlines plan to deal with measles
The department says officials aim to vaccinate at least 95% of children from private & public schools falling into the age group of 6 months to 15 years.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department says almost 50% of Johannesburg children between the ages of six months and 15 years still need to be vaccinated for measles.
Government's emergency mass measles programme was supposed to come to an end yesterday but was extended to the end of next month.
Gauteng has seen a spike in measles cases with 10 people contracting the deadly disease.
They have all been traced to one family who refused to be vaccinated due to religious reasons.
The department's Chika Asomugha says officials aim to vaccinate at least 95% of children from private and public schools falling into the age group of 6 months to 15 years.
“We want to reach every child within that age group.”
The department decided to extend the programme due to the slow start earlier this month.
According to the World Health Organisation, 400 children around the world die of measles every day.
