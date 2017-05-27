City of CT extends well wishes to Muslim community for Ramadan

The annual event represents a time dedicated to fasting, and devotion to worship, sacrifice, purification and charitable acts.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has extended well wishes to the local Muslim community which has begun its fast for the holy month of Ramadan.

The city’s Zara Nicholson said, “As an inclusive city, we are grateful for the role the Muslim community plays in our city and on behalf of the City of Cape Town, we wish you a blessed Ramadan.”

Meanwhile, a suspected suicide bomber has killed as many as 14 people in Afghanistan on this first day of Islam’s holy month.