Arsenal deny Chelsea double as Ramsey seals FA Cup
Aaron Ramsey's 79th-minute header sealed victory for Arsenal.
LONDON - Arsenal denied Chelsea the double as they beat the Premier League champions 2-1 to win the FA Cup for the third time in four seasons at Wembley on Saturday.
Aaron Ramsey's 79th-minute header sealed victory for Arsenal, three minutes after Diego Costa's equaliser had revived Chelsea's hopes of capping a superb season in style.
Alexis Sanchez's controversial opener had given Arsenal the early initiative and Arsene Wenger's side could have been further ahead as they dominated the first-half chances.
Chelsea improved after the break but had to play the final quarter of the match with 10 men after Victor Moses received his second yellow card following a blatant dive in the area.
Arsenal have now won the FA Cup a record 13 times while Wenger is now the most successful manager in the competition's history having secured the trophy seven times.
