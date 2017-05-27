3 nabbed in JHB for business robbery, kidnapping

Earlier this week, the group kidnapped an Ethiopian businessman and held him captive in a house in Kensington for two days.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested three men believed to be part of a syndicate involved in robbing and kidnapping business people.

It’s understood they demanded a ransom from his family for his safe return.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says the arrests come after several leads.

“He was taken from the OR Tambo International Airport to a house in Kensington and while he was being held up, the suspects used his cards to buy luxuries, including jewellery.”