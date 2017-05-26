Zuma appoints ministerial trio to 'gather facts' into Molefe's reinstatement

Cabinet announced the decision hours after Brown announced she had asked the Special Investigating Unit to probe alleged maladministration and corruption at the power utility.

CAPE TOWN – President Jacob Zuma has appointed a trio of ministers to "gather the facts" related to Brian Molefe’s reappointment as Eskom CEO.

The trio is to be led by Justice Minister Michael Masutha and includes Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

Brown says the cloud of allegations and counter-allegations around Eskom must be cleared up as soon as possible.

“Eskom’s reputation has been torn to shreds and the company has been reduced to a symbol of state-owned malfeasance.

“Reputations of those named in reports have been placed in infinite limbo as if they’ve been convicted of crimes in court.”

Cabinet says it is concerned but seeing that Molefe’s return as CEO is being challenged in court and is the focus of a parliamentary inquiry, it says it will respect these processes.

Zuma has, however, tasked Masutha, Gigaba and Brown to "quote gather the facts" in order to guide Cabinet on how to deal with such matters in future.

The Democratic Alliance has accused Zuma of undermining Parliament by this move and is questioning whether Zuma’s chosen ministers can deliver a credible investigation, or whether he is afraid of what the inquiry will uncover.

