TAC marches for protection of Gugulethu health workers
This comes after a porter was stabbed to death outside the Gugulethu Community Health Centre at KTC Day Hospital.
CAPE TOWN – The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) has handed over a memorandum of demands to officials at the Gugulethu Police Station calling for the protection of health care workers.
Earlier this month, a porter was stabbed to death outside the Gugulethu Community Health Centre at KTC Day Hospital.
Andile Magama was heading home after his shift at the time.
TAC activist Ncedisa Ngcobondwana says the clinic is situated in an area where gang violence is rife.
“They say many times there are gangsters fighting and they will go into the clinic, and when they call police they don’t come. They come after maybe they stab or kill someone.”
She says late last year a female security guard was killed at the same facility after trying to stop an armed man from entering the clinic.
