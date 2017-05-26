Some NEC members plan to thwart state capture discussion

President Jacob Zuma released a statement on Friday in which he says he is not against the establishment of a judicial inquiry into state capture.

IRENE – As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to hold its crucial national executive committee (NEC) meeting, some members of the NEC have told Eyewitness News that they will use Friday's statement by President Jacob Zuma to thwart any calls to discuss allegations of state capture.

The meeting comes after the president reshuffled his Cabinet, seemingly without adequately consulting the party's top brass, leading to the country being downgraded to junk status by two ratings agencies.

The meeting also follows the release of the unburdening report by the South African Council of Churches, which reveals an inappropriate control of the state by people close to the president.

The members told EWN that Zuma will first give his political overview before members of the structure can give their inputs.

It's expected that it will be during those inputs that a motion of no confidence against the president may be tabled.

What is certain is that deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has already indicated that there’s a need for the ANC to discuss calls for Zuma to leave office.

“The issue came up once, as you may recall, in November a number of comrades raised the matter for the president to step down. That matter was not taken any further. In the end, it’s a matter that the ANC itself will have to discuss.”

NEC members who support the president say they will refer to the statement by Zuma, which says he is not against the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, to thwart any calls to discuss any report that claims the state has been captured.

They say they will use that report to show that the president is in the process of addressing any allegation of state capture.

While some ANC members may charge against Zuma, his supporters in the NEC have told EWN they are ready to defend him.

LINDIWE ZULU: NEC WON'T ENTERTAIN MOTION OF NO CONFIDENCE IN ZUMA

Amid growing speculation around whether a motion of no confidence in the president will be tabled at the ANC NEC meeting that starts on Friday evening, NEC member Lindiwe Zulu says no such call will be entertained.

Reporters are stationed outside the hotel and as usual security is tight with a police vehicle and a nyala parked outside.

Some members of the NEC, who have begun arriving at the meeting venue, are expected to push for the meeting to discuss calls by the party's alliance partners for Zuma to step down.

Lindiwe Zulu says they simply won’t entertain such calls.

“Those who want side shows, that’s their business. As far as the leadership of the ANC is concerned we focus on taking South Africa to the next level and strengthening the ANC."

But ANC stalwarts who have already called on the president to step down have written an open letter to the NEC, calling on the structure to consider recalling the president as head of government.

The meeting is also expected to decide on whether to open the succession debate - therefore allowing presidential hopefuls to campaign freely.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)