MotoGP star Rossi injured in motocross accident

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

MotoGP star Rossi injured in motocross accident

Valentino Rossi has been taken to hospital in Italy after being involved in a motocross accident on Thursday.

MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy celebrates winning the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix at Phillip Island on October 19, 2014. Picture: AFP
MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy celebrates winning the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix at Phillip Island on October 19, 2014. Picture: AFP
9 minutes ago

ROME – Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi has been taken to hospital in Italy after being involved in a motocross accident on Thursday, his Yamaha team said in a statement.

They said the 38-year-old rider, a nine times world champion and currently third in the top class, had been diagnosed with “mild thoracic and abdominal trauma” in a hospital check-up after the accident in training in eastern Italy.

“No fractures have been detected in any part of the body and no serious traumatic pathologies were found,” the team added.

Rossi’s home Grand Prix at Mugello is the next round of the MotoGP championship on 4 June.

A further medical bulletin will be issued on Friday, the team said.

Rossi had led the championship until last weekend’s French Grand Prix at Le Mans, where he crashed on the last lap while battling for victory with Spanish team mate Maverick Vinales.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA