MotoGP star Rossi injured in motocross accident
Valentino Rossi has been taken to hospital in Italy after being involved in a motocross accident on Thursday.
ROME – Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi has been taken to hospital in Italy after being involved in a motocross accident on Thursday, his Yamaha team said in a statement.
They said the 38-year-old rider, a nine times world champion and currently third in the top class, had been diagnosed with “mild thoracic and abdominal trauma” in a hospital check-up after the accident in training in eastern Italy.
“No fractures have been detected in any part of the body and no serious traumatic pathologies were found,” the team added.
Rossi’s home Grand Prix at Mugello is the next round of the MotoGP championship on 4 June.
A further medical bulletin will be issued on Friday, the team said.
Rossi had led the championship until last weekend’s French Grand Prix at Le Mans, where he crashed on the last lap while battling for victory with Spanish team mate Maverick Vinales.
More in Sport
-
United’s Europa league win gave Manchester a lift, says Ferguson
-
Murray struggles with illness on French Open eve – reports
-
Andy Murray slump is a mystery, says Becker
-
Tiger Woods not planning to retire, recovering well after fourth back surgery
-
Lewis Hamilton sets record in first Monaco practice
-
NBA Africa Game to return to South Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.