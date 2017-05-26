Mpumalanga police concerned by rise in rape cases
In the latest case, an 18-year-old girl was attacked and impregnated by a religious leader in Acornhoek.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have raised serious concerns over the growing number of rape cases involving women and children.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has urged the officers, along with the community, to reduce the shocking number of crimes against women and children in the province.
The police's Leonard Hlathi says, “We’re saying let’s work together to tackle the challenge of criminals who pounce on our women and young children. These are concerns of the provincial commissioner and which, if we work together, we’ll be able to mitigate.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
