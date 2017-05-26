[LISTEN] Maimane demands reasons for being barred from Zambia
Radio 702 | The DA leader says he felt it was important to attend the trial as part of international solidarity and to stand with other opposition parties.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is outraged after being barred from entering Zambia.
Maimane travelled to the country to attend the treason trial of Hakainde Hichilema, the detained president of Zambia's largest opposition party.
Maimane says he's a very good friend of Hichilema and previously attempted to visit him in prison. Hichilema, however, did not have visitation rights.
Hichilema is a Zambian businessman and the leader of that country's main opposition party.
He's facing treason charges for failing to give way to a presidential motorcade as it ferried the Zambian president to a function last month.
