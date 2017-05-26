Lavender Hill gang violence halts learning
Three out of the four schools in the area were temporarily closed this week due to ongoing violence.
CAPE TOWN – The Lavender Hill Civic Association says residents in the area are being held hostage in their homes for fear of getting caught in gang-related shootings.
The Western Cape Education Department says no learners were at the primary schools on Friday, although they were open, while very few high schools were in class on Friday. Parents and learners marched to Steenberg police station on Thursday calling for peace.
The department's Milicent Merton says, “These few learners in Lavender Hill attended school today amid continued gang shootings in the area. The department is very concerned about the impact the shootings are having on educators and our learners.”
Police say they have increased patrols around the schools in the area, but Lavender Hill Civic Association's Charles Daniels says this is not enough.
“They are only there at times when the shooting is happening, it’s just to show their presence and then they leave. I think there are no investigations happening.”
