Lavender Hill gang violence halts learning

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Lavender Hill gang violence halts learning

Three out of the four schools in the area were temporarily closed this week due to ongoing violence.

FILE: Pupils from St George Primary in Lavender Hill are sent home as a result of gang violence. Picture: EWN
FILE: Pupils from St George Primary in Lavender Hill are sent home as a result of gang violence. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Lavender Hill Civic Association says residents in the area are being held hostage in their homes for fear of getting caught in gang-related shootings.

The Western Cape Education Department says no learners were at the primary schools on Friday, although they were open, while very few high schools were in class on Friday. Parents and learners marched to Steenberg police station on Thursday calling for peace.

Three out of the four schools in the area were temporarily closed this week due to ongoing violence.

The department's Milicent Merton says, “These few learners in Lavender Hill attended school today amid continued gang shootings in the area. The department is very concerned about the impact the shootings are having on educators and our learners.”

Police say they have increased patrols around the schools in the area, but Lavender Hill Civic Association's Charles Daniels says this is not enough.

“They are only there at times when the shooting is happening, it’s just to show their presence and then they leave. I think there are no investigations happening.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA