Gupta lawyer awaits instruction on response to silent coup claims
Academics say parts of the state have been taken over and re-purposed to ensure money flows to Gupta-Zuma families.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for the Gupta family says he doesn't yet have instructions to respond to the claims by a group of academics that the family is involved in a network of people around President Jacob Zuma who've committed a silent coup.
The academics released their report on Thursday in which they say parts of the state have been taken over and re-purposed to ensure money flows to a network controlled by people who belong to the Zuma and Gupta families.
The Gupta’s attorney Gert van der Merwe says he hasn't been instructed on how to respond to these latest claims.
There's also been silence from the Presidency on the report, despite the claim from these academics that President Zuma is at the centre of the network.
The reports also says that current Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba played a key role in setting up this network when he appointed people linked to the Gupta family to the boards of state-owned enterprises when he was Public Enterprises Minister.
Gigaba has also not responded to the report as yet.
Read 'Betrayal of the promise: How South Africa is being stolen' below:
Betrayal of a Promise FINAL by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
