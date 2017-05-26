Gauteng mass measles vaccination programme extended

The programme is in reaction to the recent outbreak of measles in Gauteng, with 10 cases linked to one family who refused vaccinations for religious reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has extended its mass measles vaccination programme to the end of June.

Friday was supposed to be the last day for parents in the province to vaccinate their children between the ages of six months and 15 years.

Ten cases have been linked to one family who refused vaccinations due to religious reasons.

According to the World Health Organization, 400 children around the world die from measles every day.

The Gauteng Health’s Chika Asomugha said, “We had a wobbly start and we have decided to extend the campaign to 30 June and there should be no panic in the air.”