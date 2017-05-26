Popular Topics
Everton first Premier League team to play friendly in Tanzania

The friendly comes a month after the team signed a sponsorship deal with Kenyan gaming firm SportsPesa.

Picture: Twitter @Everton
51 minutes ago

BENGALURU - Everton will celebrate their new partnership with Kenyan gaming firm SportPesa by playing a friendly in Tanzania during pre-season in July, becoming the first Premier League side to play in the Eastern African nation.

Everton, who signed a five-year sponsorship deal with SportPesa earlier this month, will face the winners of the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup.

The knockout tournament will see four teams each from Kenya's top tier, SportPesa Premier League, and Tanzania's top tier, Ligu Kuu Bara, competing against each other.

The friendly will be played on 13 July in the Tanzania National Main Stadium.

