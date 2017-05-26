Popular Topics
Eric Tinkler praises Baxter approach to Bafana team selection

Cape Town City FC has two players in the national team squad in the shape of star men Aubrey Ngoma and Lebo Manyama, who lead the league in assists and goals respectively.

Cape Town City FC coach Eric Tinkler. Picture: Carl Lewis/EWN
Cape Town City FC coach Eric Tinkler. Picture: Carl Lewis/EWN
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC coach Eric Tinkler has praised Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s approach to selecting his 25-man squad to take on Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier.

Baxter took the novel step of calling Tinkler and sounding him out with regards to his players and various others in the PSL.

City has two players in the national team squad in the shape of star men Aubrey Ngoma and Lebo Manyama, who lead the league in assists and goals respectively.

Tinkler says no other national team coach has called him to chat about players ahead of selection.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s the first time I’ve had a national team coach call and ask my opinion on our players and other players they can select, as we often spend more time with them. He has four or five days with them to prepare for a game.”

He says Baxter is on the right path, seeking the opinion of local coaches about their players.

Tinkler believes his star duo are deserving of their place in the national team squad.

“Aubrey and Lebo deserve this in my opinion. Stewart called me and asked me questions about them. I told him he was getting two good players and now it’s about taking it to the next level.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

