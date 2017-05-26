Eric Tinkler praises Baxter approach to Bafana team selection
Cape Town City FC has two players in the national team squad in the shape of star men Aubrey Ngoma and Lebo Manyama, who lead the league in assists and goals respectively.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC coach Eric Tinkler has praised Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s approach to selecting his 25-man squad to take on Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier.
Baxter took the novel step of calling Tinkler and sounding him out with regards to his players and various others in the PSL.
City has two players in the national team squad in the shape of star men Aubrey Ngoma and Lebo Manyama, who lead the league in assists and goals respectively.
Tinkler says no other national team coach has called him to chat about players ahead of selection.
“I think it’s a good thing. It’s the first time I’ve had a national team coach call and ask my opinion on our players and other players they can select, as we often spend more time with them. He has four or five days with them to prepare for a game.”
He says Baxter is on the right path, seeking the opinion of local coaches about their players.
Tinkler believes his star duo are deserving of their place in the national team squad.
“Aubrey and Lebo deserve this in my opinion. Stewart called me and asked me questions about them. I told him he was getting two good players and now it’s about taking it to the next level.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Sport
-
United’s Europa league win gave Manchester a lift, says Ferguson
-
MotoGP star Rossi injured in motocross accident
-
Murray struggles with illness on French Open eve – reports
-
Andy Murray slump is a mystery, says Becker
-
Tiger Woods not planning to retire, recovering well after fourth back surgery
-
Lewis Hamilton sets record in first Monaco practice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.