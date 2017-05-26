Popular Topics
Go

England’s Ben Stokes fit to play in 2nd ODI against Proteas

The all-rounder was passed fit to take his place for England in the second ODI against South Africa after suffering a knee injury in the series opener.

FILE: England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Picture: Twitter/@englandcricket
19 minutes ago

LONDON - Ben Stokes was passed fit to take his place for England in Saturday’s second one-day international against South Africa in Southampton after suffering a knee injury in the series opener.

Stokes took a full part in England’s training on Friday, having bowled just two overs in the 72-run win over the tourists in the opening rubber on Wednesday at Headingley before leaving the pitch for treatment on a sore left knee.

Stokes, who underwent a scan after the game, had a bruising schedule in the recently completed Indian Premier League, where his Rising Pune Supergiant team got to the final.

Stokes missed the last week of the tournament but had an intense seven-week spell where he played 12 matches, scoring 316 runs and taking 12 wickets.

England and South Africa play a third ODI at Lord’s on Monday, after which both participate in the Champions Trophy.

England’s first game in that competition is against Bangladesh next Thursday, while South Africa start against Sri Lanka on 3 June.

