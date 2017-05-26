DStv agrees to pay R22m penalty for price fixing

This is part as part of an agreement concluded between the two institutions.

JOHANNESBURG – The Competition Commission says DStv has admitted to price fixing and contravening the Competition Act.

The commission says DStv has agreed to pay R22 million in penalty fees as well as R8 million to the Economic Development Fund to enable the development of black-owned small media or advertising agencies.

The commission found that the practices restricted competition among the competing companies as they did not independently determine a price.