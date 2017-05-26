Sassa grants: Dept sets date to appoint new service provider
Delivering her budget vote address in Parliament on Thursday, she said she had proved her detractors wrong and supported the Constitutional Court's role in overseeing the payment of social grants.
CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says her department will be ready to appoint a new service provider by November to help the South African Social Security Agency take over the payment of grants by next year.
Dlamini told the House that Sassa would continue to engage with industry experts to help with the takeover of the grant payment system.
The minister commented on what she termed the “confusion” over the payment of grants in March.
“The doomsayers’ predictions that some wished for did not happen.”
Just two weeks ago, Dlamini told Parliament it would take up to five years for Sassa to take over the payment of grants.
But on Thursday she said once a new contractor was appointed later this year, it would give Sassa enough time to effect a seamless transition when the CPS contract ends.
“We have begun engagements with other organs of state towards phasing out the current service provider.”
Dlamini said the Social Assistance Act would be amended this year to make provision for funeral and savings funds for social grants beneficiaries.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
