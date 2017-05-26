Cash-for-admissions scandal rocks UKZN
It's alleged staff members have been selling places at the institution's medical school and that exam papers are being sold on campus.
JOHANNESBURG - A cash-for-admissions scandal is brewing at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
It's alleged that staff members have been selling places at the institution's medical school and that exam papers are being sold on campus.
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) is now involved and has called for action from authorities.
SAMA has expressed serious concerns at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
The association says this could impact the credibility of a degree at the university’s medical school in future.
It’s understood this is not the first time allegations have been made at the institution.
Meanwhile, the Department of Higher Education says the matter is being investigated.
