Arno Lamoer co-accused denies victimising whistleblower

Former Goodwood Police Station commander Hansraj opened an inquiry in 2012 into what she suspected was a cosy relationship between the accused.

CAPE TOWN – A former Bellville cluster commander on trial for corruption along with former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer has denied victimising a whistle-blower.

Testifying in the Western Cape High Court, Brigadier Hansia Hansraj, who exposed an alleged corrupt relationship between businessman Saleem Dawjee and senior provincial officers.

It’s alleged that Lamoer, former Brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Sharon and Kolindren Govender accepted cash and gifts worth R1.6 million from a businessman in exchange for special favours.

She told the court what followed was intimidation, trumped up charges against her and unnecessary inspection of the station.

Hansraj testified these were led by Darius van der Ross, who was her boss at the time.

But Van der Ross’s lawyer Saleem Halday told the court that his client was executing his duties as a cluster commander.

Halday said that Van der Ross had a responsibility to follow up on residents' service delivery complaints lodged against Hansraj and the station.