Arno Lamoer co-accused denies victimising whistleblower

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Arno Lamoer co-accused denies victimising whistleblower

Former Goodwood Police Station commander Hansraj opened an inquiry in 2012 into what she suspected was a cosy relationship between the accused.

FILE: Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A former Bellville cluster commander on trial for corruption along with former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer has denied victimising a whistle-blower.

Testifying in the Western Cape High Court, Brigadier Hansia Hansraj, who exposed an alleged corrupt relationship between businessman Saleem Dawjee and senior provincial officers.

It’s alleged that Lamoer, former Brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Sharon and Kolindren Govender accepted cash and gifts worth R1.6 million from a businessman in exchange for special favours.

Former Goodwood Police Station commander Hansraj opened an inquiry in 2012 into what she suspected was a cosy relationship between the accused.

She told the court what followed was intimidation, trumped up charges against her and unnecessary inspection of the station.

Hansraj testified these were led by Darius van der Ross, who was her boss at the time.

But Van der Ross’s lawyer Saleem Halday told the court that his client was executing his duties as a cluster commander.

Halday said that Van der Ross had a responsibility to follow up on residents' service delivery complaints lodged against Hansraj and the station.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA