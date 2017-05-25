Zuma: Some African countries still need liberation
On Africa Day President Jacob Zuma says there is a need to ensure all countries in the continent are liberated.
PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma says as the African continent celebrates Africa Day, a thought must be given to countries in the continent that don't enjoy freedom like the rest of the continent.
The president was addressing ambassadors and high commissioners from the African continent at this year’s Africa Day Celebrations at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.
This year’s Africa Day is celebrated under the theme Building a better Africa and a better World.
The celebrations mark the formation of the organisation of African Union in 1963 and the African Union in 2002.
President Zuma says there is a need to ensure all countries in the continent are liberated.
“People of the Western Sahara are still yearning for freedom and self-determination that the rest of the continent enjoys. We must do everything possible to ensure that they too are liberated.”
WATCH: Africa day celebrations
