Wallaby Beale rested for June tests, Genia back

Kurtley Beale suffered a hamstring injury in Wasps’ English Premiership semi-final win over Leicester last weekend.

SIDNEY – Australia utility back Kurtley Beale will miss the Wallabies’ June tests against Fiji, Scotland and Italy but France-based scrumhalf Will Genia will be available for selection, coach Michael Cheika said on Thursday.

Beale suffered a hamstring injury in Wasps’ English Premiership semi-final win over Leicester last weekend and Cheika had already signalled he might rest the playmaker until the Rugby Championship in August.

Beale only returned mid-season for Wasps from a serious knee injury which ruled him out of the Wallabies’ entire season last year.

“Kurtley won’t be coming back, I’ve spoken with him,” Cheika told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

“I think considering the injury status he had before he left and now, a couple of niggles towards the end of the season... I’d rather he had just a month off, keeps himself in some kind of nick.

“And (when) he gets back here, has a good pre-season, or a version of a pre-season, before the Rugby Championship.”

Cheika confirmed that Beale would also not play any part in the New South Wales Waratahs’ final weeks of Super Rugby after local media reported he might slot back into Daryl Gibson’s side after the June internationals.

Genia, however, would come home a couple of days after playing for Stade Francais away against Northampton in Friday’s European Champions Cup playoff final, Cheika said.

“He’ll be playing in the test series,” he added. “I’m happy to run him first cab off the rank. You never say no to him playing in Australia.”