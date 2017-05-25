Vuwani learners will be ready for final exams - dept
JOHANNESBURG – The Basic Education Department says the calm and order in Vuwani at the moment has helped create a better learning environment for pupils.
The Limpopo town has experienced several protests with more than 25 schools being torched or vandalised.
Thousands of pupils were prevented from attending classes during the demonstrations.
The Basic Education Department says a lot of work has been put in place towards a recovery process for Vuwani pupils.
Spokesman Naledzani Rasila says: “Some of the elements of the catch-up programme include working long hours, and also working during the weekends.”
He says at least 30,000 pupils who missed weeks of schooling in the area will be ready for their final examinations come the year end.
“We’re sure that when we go to the exams, our learners will be ready, just like any other learner in the country.”
At the same time, the pro-Makhado task team, which led the long protest in the area, says they are happy with President Jacob Zuma’s intervention.
Spokesperson Nsovo Sambo says the area is content with receiving services from the Vhembe district.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
