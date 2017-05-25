Parly to intensify scrutiny of Denel's dealings with Gupta family

Denel board members briefed the committee on Wednesday, where they denied that the state-owned company had been 'captured'.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s scrutiny of Denel’s dealings with the Gupta family is set to intensify.

Its Public Enterprises Oversight Committee is set to call Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Treasury officials to attend a fresh meeting with the state arms maker’s board.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will also be asked to appear as Members of Parliament (MPs) try to get answers on Denel’s joint venture with Gupta-linked companies to set up Denel Asia.

The committee wants the ministers and Treasury at the next meeting with Denel to shed light on a number of questions around the Denel-Asia deal.

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan challenged Denel to convince MPs that the entity wasn’t captured.

Board chairperson Daniel Mantsha denied it.

“That logic is not based on facts and that logic is not even based on anything beneath this relationship. Denel is not captured. Denel is not captured by anyone.”

Denel’s been ordered to give the committee reports of an investigation by Dentons and ENSafrica, which warned of risks around the joint venture because of the politically exposed persons involved.

MPs have also suggested that the Guptas be called to account.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)