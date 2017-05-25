Parly to intensify scrutiny of Denel's dealings with Gupta family
Denel board members briefed the committee on Wednesday, where they denied that the state-owned company had been 'captured'.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s scrutiny of Denel’s dealings with the Gupta family is set to intensify.
Its Public Enterprises Oversight Committee is set to call Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Treasury officials to attend a fresh meeting with the state arms maker’s board.
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will also be asked to appear as Members of Parliament (MPs) try to get answers on Denel’s joint venture with Gupta-linked companies to set up Denel Asia.
Denel board members briefed the committee on Wednesday, where they denied that the state-owned company had been “captured”.
The committee wants the ministers and Treasury at the next meeting with Denel to shed light on a number of questions around the Denel-Asia deal.
Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan challenged Denel to convince MPs that the entity wasn’t captured.
Board chairperson Daniel Mantsha denied it.
“That logic is not based on facts and that logic is not even based on anything beneath this relationship. Denel is not captured. Denel is not captured by anyone.”
Denel’s been ordered to give the committee reports of an investigation by Dentons and ENSafrica, which warned of risks around the joint venture because of the politically exposed persons involved.
MPs have also suggested that the Guptas be called to account.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Motsoeneng facing legal bills after failing in bid to halt disciplinary hearing
-
Karabo Mokoena murder suspect described as 'quiet' and 'calm'
-
Minister Shabangu defends her actions in dealing with gender violence
-
City of Joburg suspects tampering in billing system failure
-
North West mayor released after being held hostage
-
Students plan more protests over women abuse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.