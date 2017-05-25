Police expect more arrests in Joburg hijacking syndicate case

Two people were arrested in Lenasia earlier this week following a multi-disciplinary operation.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say more arrests are imminent in connection with a high-end car hijacking syndicate in Johannesburg.

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody while his female accomplice was granted R100,000 bail.

Police recovered nine luxury vehicles worth R7 million along with illegal firearms and cash.

The police's Vish Naidoo said: “At this stage, we can safely consider them to be part of the syndicate. We are still to determine where the vehicles were destined for. We know one of the identities of the luxury vehicles was changed.”