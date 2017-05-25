Police expect more arrests in Joburg hijacking syndicate case
Two people were arrested in Lenasia earlier this week following a multi-disciplinary operation.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say more arrests are imminent in connection with a high-end car hijacking syndicate in Johannesburg.
Two people were arrested in Lenasia earlier this week following a multi-disciplinary operation.
A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody while his female accomplice was granted R100,000 bail.
Police recovered nine luxury vehicles worth R7 million along with illegal firearms and cash.
The police's Vish Naidoo said: “At this stage, we can safely consider them to be part of the syndicate. We are still to determine where the vehicles were destined for. We know one of the identities of the luxury vehicles was changed.”
More in Local
-
[NEWS JUST IN] IFP wins Nquthu in hotly contested by-election
-
[LISTEN] Mkhwebane: Molefe needs to clear his name
-
DA: Eskom documents claim from credible source
-
Vuwani learners will be ready for final exams - dept
-
[LISTEN] Why traffic service jobs should be declared essential services
-
Parties believe Nquthu by-election free and fair
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.