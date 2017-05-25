Minister Shabangu defends her actions in dealing with gender violence
Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu says just because she’s not seen by the media, it doesn't mean that she isn't continually working with civil society to stem the growing gender violence.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu has defended criticism that she’s been largely silent in condemning the recent spate of violence against women and children.
Shabangu says just because she’s not seen by the media, it doesn't mean that she isn't continually working with civil society to stem the growing gender violence.
During the debate on her budget vote in Parliament on Wednesday, opposition parties called for a national dialogue and summit to discuss a plan of action.
Emotions ran high in Parliament over statements made by Minister Shabangu in a television interview about slain Soweto woman Karabo Mokoena.
In the interview, Shabangu said Mokoena was “weak” which led to her becoming a victim of abuse.
Addressing the media ahead of her budget vote in Parliament, Shabangu explained what she meant.
“Karabo was vulnerable. Karabo was in a relationship which she thought would work for her, but it led to her unfortunate death. I think this talks to the bigger picture of how men behave towards women. And they believe they are masculine and they believe they have the right to assault women.”
WATCH: What is your fear?
The minister says it’s a misconception that gender violence is only happening in townships.
She has called on men to take a stand against brutality.
“Getting involved in communities is not an event, it’s a process. We are also dealing with these issues in a particular context. South Africa is still a patriarchal society.”
But the DA and IFP said Shabangu’s department lacked a tangible plan to curb gender violence and more urgent political will was needed.
WATCH: Sasco protests against women abuse
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Motsoeneng facing legal bills after failing in bid to halt disciplinary hearing
-
Karabo Mokoena murder suspect described as 'quiet' and 'calm'
-
Parly to intensify scrutiny of Denel's dealings with Gupta family
-
City of Joburg suspects tampering in billing system failure
-
North West mayor released after being held hostage
-
Students plan more protests over women abuse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.