Minister Shabangu defends her actions in dealing with gender violence

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu has defended criticism that she’s been largely silent in condemning the recent spate of violence against women and children.

During the debate on her budget vote in Parliament on Wednesday, opposition parties called for a national dialogue and summit to discuss a plan of action.

Emotions ran high in Parliament over statements made by Minister Shabangu in a television interview about slain Soweto woman Karabo Mokoena.

In the interview, Shabangu said Mokoena was “weak” which led to her becoming a victim of abuse.

Addressing the media ahead of her budget vote in Parliament, Shabangu explained what she meant.

“Karabo was vulnerable. Karabo was in a relationship which she thought would work for her, but it led to her unfortunate death. I think this talks to the bigger picture of how men behave towards women. And they believe they are masculine and they believe they have the right to assault women.”

The minister says it’s a misconception that gender violence is only happening in townships.

She has called on men to take a stand against brutality.

“Getting involved in communities is not an event, it’s a process. We are also dealing with these issues in a particular context. South Africa is still a patriarchal society.”

But the DA and IFP said Shabangu’s department lacked a tangible plan to curb gender violence and more urgent political will was needed.

