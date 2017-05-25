Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Redi Tlhabi remembers Piet Byleveld, the 'gentle giant'

| Talk Radio 702’s Redi Tlhabi shares fond memories of the late top cop, describing him as the “kind of cop South Africa needs”.

CAPE TOWN – Piet Byleveld has been remembered as a “gentle giant” and “committed” worker after the brigadier died of stage four lung cancer on Wednesday.

Talk Radio 702’s Redi Tlhabi has shared fond memories of the late top cop, describing him as the “kind of cop South Africa needs”.

“We need people who don’t want to be celebrities, people who just want to be good detectives. Right now, we have this spat between the SAPS and Ipid … it’s just ugly. You just want people who were born for this job.”

Byleveld has cracked some of the toughest cases in South Africa.

He was best known for his pursuit of serial killers, such as the Cleveland serial killer Moses Sithole, the Wemmer Pan serial killer Cedric Maake and Nasrec serial killer Lazarus Mazingane, among others.

At the time of his retirement in 2010, Byleveld told Tlhabi that he was not ready to walk away from the police service.

"Thirty-eight years is a lifetime. I'm not ready. I am a bit nervous about tomorrow. I've reached the age that I must retire now."

Former top cop Bushy Engelbrecht has also honoured Byleveld’s memory. When Byleveld retired, he joined Engelbrecht in private investigations.

“We are sorry for the family, friends and colleagues. Even suspects had respect for him."

Engelbrecht says his former colleague will be "sorely missed".

Piet Byleveld dies at the age of 67. Picture: EWN

Additional reporting by Masa Kekana & Mandy Wiener.

