[LISTEN] Redi Tlhabi remembers Piet Byleveld, the 'gentle giant'
Shimoney Regter | Talk Radio 702’s Redi Tlhabi shares fond memories of the late top cop, describing him as the “kind of cop South Africa needs”.
CAPE TOWN – Piet Byleveld has been remembered as a “gentle giant” and “committed” worker after the brigadier died of stage four lung cancer on Wednesday.
Talk Radio 702’s Redi Tlhabi has shared fond memories of the late top cop, describing him as the “kind of cop South Africa needs”.
“We need people who don’t want to be celebrities, people who just want to be good detectives. Right now, we have this spat between the SAPS and Ipid … it’s just ugly. You just want people who were born for this job.”
Byleveld has cracked some of the toughest cases in South Africa.
He was best known for his pursuit of serial killers, such as the Cleveland serial killer Moses Sithole, the Wemmer Pan serial killer Cedric Maake and Nasrec serial killer Lazarus Mazingane, among others.
At the time of his retirement in 2010, Byleveld told Tlhabi that he was not ready to walk away from the police service.
"Thirty-eight years is a lifetime. I'm not ready. I am a bit nervous about tomorrow. I've reached the age that I must retire now."
Former top cop Bushy Engelbrecht has also honoured Byleveld’s memory. When Byleveld retired, he joined Engelbrecht in private investigations.
“We are sorry for the family, friends and colleagues. Even suspects had respect for him."
Engelbrecht says his former colleague will be "sorely missed".
Additional reporting by Masa Kekana & Mandy Wiener.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] General Motors' exit from SA to have 'massive impact'
-
[LISTEN] Mkhwebane: Molefe needs to clear his name
-
[LISTEN] Why traffic service jobs should be declared essential services
-
[LISTEN] What declaring WC a disaster zone means for residents
-
[LISTEN] Should SA decriminalise illegal mining?
-
[LISTEN] What is radical economic transformation? Pravin Gordhan explains
-
[LISTEN] Parly committee not convinced by Eskom's explanation on Molefe
-
[LISTEN FROM THE ARCHIVE] Roger Moore talks good old 007 days
-
[LISTEN] How vulnerable are our youth to terror organisations?
-
[LISTEN] Young soccer stars get invitation to tour Germany
-
[LISTEN] Virgin Active gets in on water saving act
-
[LISTEN] 'We can't call every Nigerian corrupt'
-
[LISTEN] They find it difficult to work with black people - George Sebulela
-
[LISTEN] Surfer Shaun Tomson on inspiring people to achieve their goals
-
[LISTEN] How police no-go zones affect communities
-
[LISTEN] Study: Accidents more likely to occur closer to home
-
[LISTEN] How bad is Cape Town's water shortage?
-
[LISTEN] Cronin: Zuma's resignation in the interest of SA & ANC
-
[LISTEN] Tips for raising children with ADHD
-
[LISTEN] Mashaba on why he suspended City of Joburg's ombudsman
-
[LISTEN] Are most people dishonest about their sexuality?
-
[LISTEN] UDM leader responds to Nelson Mandela Bay coalition threat
-
[LISTEN] Should WhatsApp group admins be responsible for members’ content?
-
[LISTEN] Up close and personal with Florence Masebe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.