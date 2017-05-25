[LISTEN] General Motors' exit from SA to have 'massive impact'
Radio 702 | Nicol Louw, the technical editor of CAR magazine, says General Motors' decision to withdraw from South Africa came as a big shock to the automotive industry.
CAPE TOWN - General Motors last week announced its decision to sell operations in the country.
Nicol Louw, the technical editor of CAR magazine, chats about the impact of this decision.
Listen to the audio above for more details.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
