Accused: I know who killed Lekita Moore

Cameron Wilson is on trial for the murder of Lekita Moore, whose body was discovered in Valhalla Park in September.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing 18-year-old Lekita Moore has again denied murdering her and claims he knows who killed her.

Cameron Wilson is testifying in his trial on Thursday.

The 20-year-old is also accused of four other murders, attempted murders and rapes dating back to 2014.

In a statement read out by the defence attorney, Wilson claims he saw Moore at a karaoke party in September.

The accused says he saw Moore argue with a young man named Xavier Bester and claims the teenage girl was punched in the face during the altercation.

He says later that evening Moore left the karaoke with a group of teenage boys.

Wilson states the group then split up and he walked with the girl and Bester.

The accused testifies Bester then started attacking and stabbing the teenage girl repeatedly.

Wilson says he stood watching in shock and later went home.

He has also revealed Bester was shot dead shortly after the attack.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)