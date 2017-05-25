Accused: I know who killed Lekita Moore

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
Go

Accused: I know who killed Lekita Moore

Cameron Wilson is on trial for the murder of Lekita Moore, whose body was discovered in Valhalla Park in September.

Cameron Wilson is accused of Lekita Moore's murder. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
Cameron Wilson is accused of Lekita Moore's murder. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of killing 18-year-old Lekita Moore has again denied murdering her and claims he knows who killed her.

Cameron Wilson is testifying in his trial on Thursday.

The 20-year-old is also accused of four other murders, attempted murders and rapes dating back to 2014.

In a statement read out by the defence attorney, Wilson claims he saw Moore at a karaoke party in September.

The accused says he saw Moore argue with a young man named Xavier Bester and claims the teenage girl was punched in the face during the altercation.

He says later that evening Moore left the karaoke with a group of teenage boys.

Wilson states the group then split up and he walked with the girl and Bester.

The accused testifies Bester then started attacking and stabbing the teenage girl repeatedly.

Wilson says he stood watching in shock and later went home.

He has also revealed Bester was shot dead shortly after the attack.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA