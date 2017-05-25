Elsies River satellite station will alleviate scourge of crime - residents
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula handed over a satellite police station to assist local police in fighting crime.
CAPE TOWN – Following a yet another visit from Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, an Elsies River resident says she's hopeful additional policing will result in a decrease in crime.
In a fourth visit to the area this month, Mbalula handed over a satellite police station to assist local police in fighting crime.
The minister first visited the area after 13 people were shot in a suspected gang shooting in Leonsdale and then again in connection with the disappearance and murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.
Magdalene Carlson lives in Clarke's Estate one of the most gang-ridden areas within Elsies River.
She says she's pleased residents' cries for more effective policing are no longer falling on deaf ears.
“If we call the police, they take a year to come out. When they come, the people are dead.”
Mbalula has assured residents government will do all it can to help them overcome social ills.
“When Courtney died, the community said the police take time to respond – so we are bringing resources here. We are doubling our numbers, we are going to intensify our chase on criminals and getting rid of criminality.”
The minister adds all criminal cases involving the abuse of women and children must be treated with the seriousness it deserves.
He's warned no woman or child may be turned away from a police station.
