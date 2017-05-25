Dlamini apologises for Sassa grants ‘confusion’

Bathabile Dlamini said she welcomed the supervision of the ConCourt and the oversight of Parliament on the future of grant payments.

CAPE TOWN – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has again apologised for what she's called "confusion" over grant payments in March.

Delivering her budget vote address in Parliament this afternoon, Dlamini said she welcomed the supervision of the Constitutional Court and the oversight of Parliament on the future of grant payments.

Dlamini says the South African Social Security Agency has made great strides in improving its efficiency over the last ten years and adds the country has one of the best social grants systems in the world.

“We are pleased to inform this august house that we have begun engagements with other organs of state towards phasing out the services of the current service provider.”