DA: Eskom documents claim from credible source

Natasha Mazzone says she’s more than willing to share her evidence with Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

FILE: Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) Natasha Mazzone says she has credible evidence proving that Eskom is destroying important documents relating to Brian Molefe’s reappointment at the power utility.

Molefe left Eskom last year after the Public Protector's State of Capture report revealed he had been in contact with the Gupta family while they were supplying coal to the parastatal.

He was reappointed last week, with confusion over whether he resigned last year, took early retirement or was on unpaid leave.

This week, the parastatal's board told Parliament that Molefe had never resigned but was in fact on extended leave.

There have been calls for him to step down.

Mazonne says she’s more than willing to share her evidence with Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

“Our source is very credible and it will remain anonymous but all the information that I have, I’m happy to share with Minister Brown.”

